'AITA for making my MIL uncomfortable and embarrassed during dinner?'

Oh, your husband is radio silent now, is he? Huh! I wonder how she "caught wind" of the early Thanksgiving that she wasn't invited to?

OP responded:

Well, in his defense, he acted completely shocked when she walked in to our home and said "mom? What are you doing here?" And she said "I was in the neighborhood and saw all the cars. Didn't want to miss out on anything." I truly don't think he invited her. But it wouldn't surprise me if she was scouting out our home.

grayblue_grrrl wrote:

The thing is - if you don't handle your parent, your spouse will have to.

AND it will happen AFTER they are pissed off at years of mistreatment. Your husband didn't handle it and now he's mad you did.