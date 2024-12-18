'AITA for making my sister cry at her bachelorette party?' UPDATED

At this point, I had enough and snapped at both of them, saying I worked my ass off for a wedding that wasn't even mine and I can't look after everything while Bella sits back doing nothing. Bella got super defensive and said that she wasn't doing nothing, the wedding is very stressful and she's got to organize everything.

I laughed and said what is she doing? I'm organizing a large portion or things and our parents are paying for most of it, and she should be grateful she has family who cares about her enough to put up with her sh!t. She started crying and I walked out of the party (I just said something came up at work if anyone asked).