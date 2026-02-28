'WIBTA If I refuse to stop making my stepdaughter her school lunches?'

For a quick context my 28F husband 36M has a daughter Leah 16 with his ex Linda 38F they split when Leah was about 7 and I married my husband two years ago. I used to work in an office so I had to bring food to my job but I work from home now so I still believe all the lunchboxes and stuff. I'm only calling Leah my stepdaughter for the post but she just calls me auntie.
Well, Leah came home one day shaking and very pale so I asked her what happened to her and she told me she didn't eat anything because she hates her school food and she doesn't eat breakfast because school starts too early, I felt so bad for her and made her something to eat and then I asked her if she wanted me to make her a quick lunch for her to take to school and she said yes.
So I prepared a quick lunch for her, a little sandwich, some fruit and some dip with veggies and some chips and a juice, she loved it and came home to hug me and told me everyone was praising her lunch.
I made her a lunch every day she was with us last year. School just started again but she's currently with her mom, Linda called my husband and told her she tolerated my 'antics' last year but I can stop playing mom now, because she doesn't like it and Leah should just suck it up and eat what the school provides because she does have time to compete with my bullish!t.
Well, Leah is coming home tomorrow and I asked her if she wants me to stop the lunches and that I would apologize if I overstep, she asked me to please don't stop and that she loves them. She said her mom is mad because she asked her mom for some ingredient to make her own lunches in her house and Linda refused.
I talked with my husband and we agreed on not stopping because there's nothing wrong with what I'm doing and now he has to talk with his ex about it. I feel a little guilty now because I know Linda would cause some sort of trouble with my husband because of this but at the same time I don't want to stop just because she doesn't like it so WIBTA?
viperspm said:
Sounds like you are more of a mom to her. NTA. Take care of the kid. Let the ex freak out. Just make sure to document everything
OP responded:
I didn't think about that but you're right.
Rigel-idk said:
NTA and I think what you are doing is really sweet
k5_zenloria said:
Oh man, that’s actually so sweet of you! 🥺 Keep making those lunches, she’ll remember this forever even if she acts too cool for it now lol.
OP responded:
she's really sweet, she uploads the lunches everyday in her stories
Adrock66 said:
The kid appreciates you, she is eating healthy, you don't mind doing it and you're considering stopping? I respect you not posting asking if you should slash her bio mom's tires lol. Talk about petty.
OP responded:
I didn't want my husband to have to deal with her but I can't bring myself to stop tbh, that's why I asked here
And Irish_angel_79 said:
Keep doing the lunches. Our stepdaughter loves them, I'm sure if you stopped her mom will find something else to complain about.