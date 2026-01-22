'AITA for making my whole family go on a diet because my daughter is dieting?'

Here’s why: I’m not cooking two separate meals every day. It’s much easier and more realistic for me to cook one meal for everyone.

We are all overweight. None of us are in as alarming a situation as my daughter, but losing some weight would benefit everyone. I think it will be much easier for my daughter to stick to the plan if she’s not watching the rest of us eat differently or keep junk food in the house.

I honestly don’t see a downside to our family learning how to eat healthier together. To be clear, I’m not starving anyone. I adjust portion sizes based on each person’s needs.