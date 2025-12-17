'AITA for making my wife do all the chores since she used the chore money for herself?'

However, despite whatever her dad has to say about it, I don't shovel. I could get hurt, or worse sweaty. So this morning I made sure she knew that if the snow wasn't removed in 48 hours we would get a citation from the city. They would send out a crew to shovel and we would be charged for it at city union labor rates.

She said I could shovel. I said I could but I wouldn't since I had budgeted for someone else to do it. She ended up having to do it herself. She tried calling the kid but he was going to school so he couldn't do it until afterwards but he had other clients to take care of.