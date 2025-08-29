'AITA for making my hungry wife wait to eat while I called my sister to give her sad news?'

I, 30M, am feeling a bit unsupported by my wife, 30F, but maybe it's my fault. Earlier in the month, there was a mass found in my step-father's body, and today was the appointment at which the Dr would explain what it is and the prognosis.
Everyone in our family has been dreading today, because we were going to find out just how serious this was and how we should feel about the whole situation. We've been sick all day waiting on the news. Everyone is fearing the worst considering how rapidly he seems to be deteriorating.
Me and my wife meet at a park after work with our toddler to try to get the impending diagnosis out of our minds. As we are about to leave, my mom finally calls with the news and its bad. It's spread to other parts of his body and chemo/surgery likely won't have any effect.
My mom is absolutely devastated and asks me to give the news to my sister since she is so overwhelmed and doesn't think she can handle saying it again. My wife is next to me and has heard everything. She says that she needs to go to the bathroom, so I take the chance to call my sister, but she doesn't pick up.
Fast forward a few minutes to when I am about to put our toddler in the car seat to go home, and my sister calls back. I ask my wife to watch our toddler for a few minutes while I tell her the news, but she gets angry. I feel awkward letting my sister hear my wife be angry, so I tell her that I'll call her right back and hang up to try to figure out what I did wrong.
Then, my wife starts berating me about having my priorities straight and that we should be looking for food to eat, not giving out news. She says "the news isn't gonna change so why can't it just wait" in a very sarcastic tone. I'm honestly taken aback because I can't understand why she isn't being supportive at this time. I mean, I get that she might be hungry, but surely it isn't that important in that moment right?
I tell her that I'm disappointed and hurt about her reaction to me wanting to talk to my sister at that moment, and she responds by saying she's not going to talk to me for a while.
She continues holding a grudge over that tiff the entire rest of the day, to the point that even though she saw me openly sobbing while trying to do house chores, she acted as if I wasn't there.
I feel so sad about the whole situation and I feel like I'm just not getting any sympathy from her, but idk, maybe I have a blind spot that I'm not noticing and I'm actually the AH? AITA for wanting to give the news to my sister as soon as possible, even if that means postponing our leaving the park for a few minutes?
***A few edits for clearer context. I realized after thinking about it overnight, that I may have left out some degree of context that would explain her behavior.
1.) The food wasn't just for us, it was for my mom and brother as well, but they wouldn't be arriving for a few hours.
2.) It was our toddlers dinner time, though he wasn't being difficult and honestly was an angel throughout the whole ordeal
3.) She had a difficult day at work. I actually had to meet her a bit earlier in the day to change her tire for her due to a flat.
4.) Before we got the news, we were arguing about how to deal with getting the new tire. I had offered to take her car to the shop and let her use mine, but she was upset at the thought of having to use my car for work. (It's a pickup truck).
49_TIF_5 said:
Wow. 🚩🚩🚩unless there’s some earth shaking context missing, you’re definitely NTA. Also I’m sorry you’re having to deal with all this on top of the awful news you received.
SpeechIll6025 said:
NTA. I’m so sorry about the news. Honest question, what good qualities does your wife have? Is this someone you want to spend the rest of your life with? It’s not too late to start over and to find happiness and a loving, supportive relationship with someone else.
NGDGUnpunished said:
What the actual hell? Your wife is stone cold. I'm so sorry about the news you got today and hope you'll find support within the rest of your family. NTA in any way, but your wife is 100%.
Own-Crazy8086 said:
Nta. And I'm sorry to hear about your stepfather. Start carrying snickers and energy bars for your hangry wife
And Puskarella said:
NTA. I am so sorry about your dad. I am also so sorry that your wife is being so actively uncaring and unsupportive. You deserve better.