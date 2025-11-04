'AITA for making my neighbor’s kid cry on Halloween?'

Dusk rolls around, and it’s show time. We’re in character: I, as the ring master, invite the kids into our carnival themed lawn and my husband gives them candy when they reach our door.

It was a good time until my neighbor leaves the house with their kid. Almost immediately, the boy breaks into tears at the site of my husband. My husband doesn’t know what to do so he walks away while I talk to the neighbors.

They ask if we can take all our decorations down by the time they return from trick-or-treating. They say their kid won’t be able to come home unless he knows “the clown show” isn’t there. We spent time, effort, and money to make this night work, so I tell them it’s not going to happen.

He threatened to call the cops and tell them that we’re harassing children. To this point, almost every kid that’s stopped by has enjoyed the show. I see their kid balling his eyes out at their door, but I’m so irritated at the request and threat that I don’t care.