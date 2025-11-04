'AITA for making my neighbor’s kid cry on Halloween?'

My husband (29M) and I (28F) moved into a new neighborhood about 6 months ago. It’s a quaint-suburban town. We spent time to get to know our neighbors over the last few months as we believe this is a place we’d like to settle down. Overall, we get along very well.
Fast forward to this past week. My husband and I have a tendency to go all out for Halloween. We love it, easily our favorite holiday. We dress up, decorate the house, and give out candy all night. We do not have kids of our own yet to go trick-or-treating with. This year, we went with a Cursed Carnival theme and decorated the house accordingly. I dressed as a spooky ringmaster and my husband was a clown.
We spent all day Friday setting up. We don’t have a ton of space in our front lawn, but we make the most out of it for an immersive experience. We decorate the walk way to the front door where we hand out the candy. Our front lawn touches both neighbor’s, but we never step past the boundaries of our sides.
Dusk rolls around, and it’s show time. We’re in character: I, as the ring master, invite the kids into our carnival themed lawn and my husband gives them candy when they reach our door.
It was a good time until my neighbor leaves the house with their kid. Almost immediately, the boy breaks into tears at the site of my husband. My husband doesn’t know what to do so he walks away while I talk to the neighbors.
They ask if we can take all our decorations down by the time they return from trick-or-treating. They say their kid won’t be able to come home unless he knows “the clown show” isn’t there. We spent time, effort, and money to make this night work, so I tell them it’s not going to happen.
He threatened to call the cops and tell them that we’re harassing children. To this point, almost every kid that’s stopped by has enjoyed the show. I see their kid balling his eyes out at their door, but I’m so irritated at the request and threat that I don’t care.
They leave, we keep the decorations up, and we go about the night. When they return they hide their son’s eyes from us. I get cursed out by the mom, and she tries to tear down some of our inflatable decorations on her way inside. Am I the ahole?
ACNHenthusiast22 said:
NTA. Her request was completely unreasonable and if her kid has such an intense fear of clowns he cries at the sight of them, Halloween isn't really a holiday they should celebrate with him outside the house. It’s not an uncommon costume.
Limp-Paint-7244 said:
NTA at all. Your husband walked away as to not scare the kid. It is on them to just reassure him that they are decorations and costumes and this is Mr. So and So. He just has a mask/face paint on. If the kid is so scared of Halloween they should have not taken him out.
Prestigious-Name-323 said:
NTA. I don’t understand what they thought the police would do. It’s Halloween decorations.
coastalkid92 said:
NTA. When parents take kids out for Halloween, they have to prepare their kids to see things that may be outside of their comfort and how to handle that accordingly. Now that being said, I have some family friends who were always known to have the biggest halloween display on the block.
They always send notice out to their neighbors in case people are new or if the kids have a particular aversion to what they're planning so they can avoid the house.
throwRA-nonSeq said:
NTA. People have phobias. People will see things out in the world that make them uncomfy. The world will not bend for this kid’s discomfort. The neighbor mom needs to learn this, and then teach it to her kid.
Delicious_Rub3404 said:
NTA - they need to work on their parenting skills if they think it is an outside source's job to be as small as possible to prevent harm to their child.