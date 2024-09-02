'AITA for making my neighbors think I’m in a cult?' 'We dress up, light candles, chant dramatic incantations.'

I opened it, still in costume, and was greeted by my very concerned-looking neighbors. Before I could say anything, the wife blurted out, “We’ve seen the people coming and going, the chanting, the cloaks, the swords—we just want to make sure everything is...okay?”

I was caught off guard and, without thinking, I blurted out, “Oh, we’re just summoning demons. Nothing to worry about!” And then I laughed because, obviously, I was joking. They did not laugh. In fact, they looked even more horrified. They just mumbled something about being good Christians and backed away slowly.

Fast forward to the next morning, and I find a pamphlet slipped under my door for a “cult deprogramming service.” They even included a handwritten note offering to introduce me to their pastor “to save my soul.”