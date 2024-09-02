'AITA for making my neighbors think I’m in a cult?' 'We dress up, light candles, chant dramatic incantations.'

I (24M) am a huge fan of board games, particularly Dungeons & Dragons. I host weekly D&D sessions at my apartment with a group of friends, and it's been our tradition for the last five years. We get into it—we dress up, light candles, chant dramatic incantations, we play some ambient music.I know it’s more that the regular player but we like it and find it funny.
Recently, my neighbors (an older couple in their 60s) moved in next door. They’re nice enough, but pretty old-school. Anyway, they’ve been giving me these weird looks lately and avoiding me in the hallway, which I thought was odd. But I figured maybe they just weren’t into socializing.
Well, last Saturday, during one of our sessions, we got really into it. My friend Dave (23M) was doing an epic monologue as the evil sorcerer we were about to defeat, and I may have been waving around a fake sword while wearing a hooded cloak, I was cosplaying my rouge character. We were deep in the moment when I heard a knock on the door.
I opened it, still in costume, and was greeted by my very concerned-looking neighbors. Before I could say anything, the wife blurted out, “We’ve seen the people coming and going, the chanting, the cloaks, the swords—we just want to make sure everything is...okay?”
I was caught off guard and, without thinking, I blurted out, “Oh, we’re just summoning demons. Nothing to worry about!” And then I laughed because, obviously, I was joking. They did not laugh. In fact, they looked even more horrified. They just mumbled something about being good Christians and backed away slowly.
Fast forward to the next morning, and I find a pamphlet slipped under my door for a “cult deprogramming service.” They even included a handwritten note offering to introduce me to their pastor “to save my soul.”
Now, my friends think this is hilarious and keep suggesting we lean into it, like start wearing robes to take out the trash or chant in the hallways. I’m honestly tempted to mess with them a bit, but I’m also kind of worried I’ve legitimately freaked them out. AITA for accidentally making my neighbors think I’m a cult leader, and should I clear things up or just let them believe it?
Comprehensive-War743 said:
YTA if you continue to “scare” your neighbors. Frankly, it sounds really annoying to have you as a neighbor- you guys think it’s funny, but it’s probably loud as hell and annoying to listen to. Leave your neighbours alone.
Colanasou said:
Yta. They dont understand and you guys are clearly going through the walls with the sound. Just explain it to them a little and apologize for the misconception.
Huge-Scarcity-7407 said:
The fact that your new neighbors cared enough to knock on your door to make sure you were okay, means they’ll be good neighbors if you ever have a problem. They’ll help you out if you need it.
Currently NTA, but if you lean into the joke you would become one. I’d knock on their door, or slip them a note, explaining that you and your friends play a weekly game and just really get into it. Obviously you and your friends were loud enough to be heard through the walls, so let your new neighbors know that the game usually is done early.
Powerful_Ad_1239 said:
NTA but you could’ve just told them what you were doing.
actualchristmastree said:
NTA but please be nice and tell them the truth haha.
Doinmybest__ said:
This is extremely funny from your end of things and I do love this misunderstanding, but I think YTA if you let it continue. I think allowing your neighbors to live in genuine fear for your bit is a little unfair— it’s a hilarious thing to be afraid of, but fear is fear and they deserve to live comfortably nextdoor and not be scared of interacting with you.
They’re older, they don’t know it’s a game, and regardless of anyone’s beliefs— Christian, not Christian, in a cult, not in a cult— it would be kind of you to tell them the truth. I have had neighbors I’ve been afraid of and it is a very exhausting way to live.