'AITA for making my pregnant sister sleep on the couch?' 'My boyfriend didn't feel comfortable.'

"AITA for making my pregnant sister sleep on the couch because my boyfriend didn't feel comfortable giving up our bed?"

My sister is 7 months pregnant and is going through a rough patch with her husband. She came to stay with me and my boyfriend for a few days just to get some space. We live in a 1 bedroom apartment and only have one real bed in our room. We have a really nice cloud couch, but may not be ideal for sleeping every night.

When she arrived, I offered her the couch. She asked if she could sleep in our bed and have us take the couch, just for a few nights. I was about to say yes, but my boyfriend immediately jumped in and said he's not comfortable giving up our bed because he has a physical construction job and deals with back pain.