'AITA for making my pregnant sister sleep on the couch?' 'My boyfriend didn't feel comfortable.'

My sister is 7 months pregnant and is going through a rough patch with her husband. She came to stay with me and my boyfriend for a few days just to get some space. We live in a 1 bedroom apartment and only have one real bed in our room. We have a really nice cloud couch, but may not be ideal for sleeping every night.
When she arrived, I offered her the couch. She asked if she could sleep in our bed and have us take the couch, just for a few nights. I was about to say yes, but my boyfriend immediately jumped in and said he's not comfortable giving up our bed because he has a physical construction job and deals with back pain.
At the moment, I didn't push and just apologized to her as I didn't want to start a fight with my boyfriend. She said it was fine and was thankful we were letting her stay at our place anyways. In the back of my mind, I knew she was hurt and I caught her crying in the bathroom later which made me feel absolutely horrible.
I had a huge argument with my boyfriend and he said we shouldn't feel guilty since we are letting her stay in our home, but it was my call on whether she slept on the bed or not. My mom found out and she is furious with me saying she's my pregnant sister and she needed comfort from me more than anyone.
Now everyone is mad at me, but I also can't argue with my boyfriend since it's our shared space and we have agreed on certain boundaries in our home. So...AITA for not making my pregnant sister more of a priority in this situation?
Excellent-Zucchini95 said:
YTA for not immediately vetoing your sister’s request and making your boyfriend be the bad guy to your family. Shame on you. The request was inappropriate, full stop.
Future-Nebula74656 said:
Yta. You have a one bedroom apt...and you were going to give up the bed for your bf as well without even ASKING him first. That is the reason for the rating. Also your sister knows you didn't have a spare bedroom so why didn't she go back to moms place instead?
Right-Ad3026 said:
ESH except your BF. YTA for expecting your BF to give up his bed and being annoyed he said no. He’s got back issues and it’s his bed. I slept on the couch all the time when I was pregnant, it’s really not a big deal. It’s not like she was asked to sleep in the tub.
Your sister is an AH for expecting two people to share a couch while she takes their bed. It’s a one bedroom apartment, she can get a hotel if she doesn’t want the couch.
Civil_Environment858 said:
ESH you for expecting your boyfriend to give up his bed without asking him in private, and her for asking! It’s wild she wanted your bed. You gave her a place to stay. She should be thankful for that.
She’s not on the floor. Let someone who is mad take her in. Or they can pay for her to stay at a hotel. I hope she’s able to work things out with her husband and is back home. You owe your boyfriend an apology.
Shiner5132 said:
NTA - I am currently 8 months pregnant and I find it really entitled that she asked for your bed. Trust me I understand how uncomfortable she is right now lol more than most! BUT she’s a guest in your home and that’s really an inappropriate request to make irregardless of your boyfriend’s job.
Maybaby31 said:
NTA it's kinda weird asking to sleep on a couple's bed, especially when the couple is letting you stay for an unspecified amount of time. Your mama doesn’t like your accommodations then she can house your sister