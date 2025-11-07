'AITA for making a private matter public?'

My only requirement was he absolutely had to be on time to pick up because I was still going out of state to the family function. He was over an hour late. Ignored calls and texts. He posted on social media about being at his bachelor party. So I took the kids and left out of state. They missed the wedding.

Recently I got married. I planned it months in advance. I planned for my weekend and made sure the kids would be with me for the ceremony and reception so they could attend and would never interfere with his time.

He did try to interfere but it was shut down. Kids got to attend.

Recently at a function two of the children were showing off outfits from my wedding to him and went to screaming at me because it wasn't fair they missed his wedding but were at mine because I am bitter.