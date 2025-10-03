'AITA for making a QR code to RSVP to my baby shower instead of my MIL’s number (she’s the host)?'

My MIL organized my baby shower and the one thing she “let me” do is the invitation card. I got so excited because she didn’t let me choose anything else (I asked to choose the cake and she… didn’t let me) which hurt my feelings a bit but I just decided to let go because she wanted to plan this.
She did not like the first one I made so I went ahead and made another one, no problem. But then my husband gives me the idea of making a QR code to RSVP and give the link to MIL to check who would answer it (the code would take to a google forms, it was pretty simple and easy).
I thought it was amazing and it looked very nice in the card. When I showed it to her I made a big deal about the QR code and how nice it looked, she looks at me in total disgust and says “this is my party for you. It is in my house, with my money, and people have to RSVP to me."
She got extremely mad at me and I felt like crap. She told me she did not like it and that I HAVE to put “RSVP to mil’s name”. She also keeps sending screenshots of random invitation cards that she likes from google which tells me she didn’t like my design again.
I know it is a tradition to rsvp to the host but I just wanted to do something cool and thought she would like it. I had no intention to make her mad and I even thought she would appreciate not having all this random phone numbers texting her. Instead, she made me feel like this party is not even for me, to be honest I feel like just a “side” thing on HER party.
I think that it is perfectly fine that she rather have it rsvp directly to her but she could have been less aggressive. I had to step out and cry but maybe I was just being naive and overstepping in her organization. Pregnancy hormones are also crazy…
AITA?
EDIT: Due to confusion in the comment thread, I think is very important to add that mil asked me to do the invitations. When she told me she would throw the party, out of sympathy for her I asked if there was anything I could help with such as the cake (and I would absolutely love to do that) but she very strongly rejected any of my involvement.
Which I get because she truly is throwing the party for me and does not want me to have any of the burdens of planning it. Later on, she asked me to make the invitations because she does not know how to make them. That’s it. I was ASKED. She delegated the task.
sympathy4deviledeggs wrote:
NTA, your MiL is making this about herself instead of you. She overruled you on the cake? This isn't pregnancy hormones, this is her being selfish, controlling, and just plain mean to you.
Is she always like this?
Briefhorror wrote:
If any one had decided to “not let me” choose shit for my own party I’d do the adult thing and say no thanks. If they then said I’m doing it anyway I’m not showing up to that fucking party because it wouldn’t be my party.
Organic-Meeting734 wrote:
NTA but it is also not worth this amount of emotion and investment. Your MIL is throwing you the party that she wants to give. Now you know. If you want to make the invitation card make it according to her "inspiration" and have people RSVP to her. Or just let her do the invitation too. You and your husband/partner will need to be prepared to set clear boundaries with MIL, but this isn't the time or place for that.
Let her do the party her way. On the day show up when the party starts, smile, thank everyone, especially MIL then have your husband pick you up exactly when the party is due to end. You are guest of honor, not the host. You do not need to plan, set up or clean up. MIL has made that clear. Let her host. There will be plenty of other battles to fight. Relax and enjoy getting ready for baby, hormones and all.
angelerulastiel wrote:
On the actual question, YTA. The person who has to manage the RSVPs gets to decide how to manage RSVPs. Maybe she’s not comfortable with the Google doc.
For the rest of it, NTA. Yes, she is the host and should be doing the planning, but she should take the guest of honor into consideration.
Brina-Elka wrote:
NTA, honestly. You had an idea and tried it, she didn't like it. Yes, she could have definitely been less aggressive about it. I will say, though, in my anecdotal experience with invites that older generations don't like the QR codes or RSVP links. They like the option of an email and/or phone number to contact directly. Just something to keep in mind for future invites - give people options if possible.
But also, and I say this with some gentle love, you need to grow a backbone in this relationship. A baby shower where the mom-to-be doesn't get to have any opinion? Nah, hard pass. She sounds like the kind to bulldoze over your desires and boundaries as a parent, so you and your husband need to have some hard conversations about how you're both going to handle this.
_thekraken_ wrote:
NTA, but your MIL is obviously very controlling. I know she is hosting, but not letting you have any input, not even a single request such as the cake, is extreme. But she is paying and hosting, so that does give her some sway. The decision you have available is whether you want to allow her to put on an event completely of her choosing, or say no thanks, we’re going to go in a different direction.
I do think your husband needs to have a word with her. Even if she didn’t like the invite, it sounds like she was very rude to you. The time to nip that in the bud is before the baby arrives.