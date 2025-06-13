'AITA for making my sister and her fiancé sleep on the couch?' 'Her fiancé made a face like I'd kicked his dog.'

I’m 28F, live alone in a small one bedroom apartment. it’s not fancy or anything but it’s mine and I keep it nice. my younger sister (26F) and i get along okay but we’re nothing alike. She’s loud and spontaneous, always dragging her fiancé around. I’m more lowkey, I like my space and I don’t do well with last minute stuff.
So Friday night, around 9pm, she texts me saying they’re on the way to my place. no “can we come?”, just “hey we’ll be there soon, hope you’re home lol” kinda message. I called her and said uhh what? She laughs and says they’re in town last minute and just need a place to crash for the night, won’t be a big deal.
I told her I wasn’t really up for guests and hadn’t planned for any of this. She basically ignored that and just said “we’re already close anyway.” They showed up around 10:30 with a small suitcase, like this was all completely normal. I was tired and kinda annoyed but I didn’t want to start a thing so I told them fine, you can stay, but you’ll have to take the couch.
I’m not giving up my bed especially when you didn’t even ask first. Her fiancé made this face like I'd just kicked his dog, but didn’t say anything. my sister said something under her breath about me being “cold” and rolled her eyes.
They slept on the couch, which fyi is a decent pullout, not some lumpy mess. they left in the morning without saying much. now she’s texting me that I was rude and made her look bad in front of her fiancé. Even my mom chimed in saying I could’ve been more “gracious” or whatever. Like…they invited themselves over? I didn’t throw them out. I just didn’t hand over my bed like I’m a hotel. Am I actually the ahole here?
ProfessorDistinct835 said:
NTA. Next time lock the door and turn off all the lights. They can find a hotel.
Regular_Boot_3540 said:
NTA. Please let your sister know that the next time she pulls this, you're not even letting her in the door. Make sure she knows most people consider it rude to show up to somebody's house uninvited, much less expecting to be accommodated for the night.
Otherwise_Degree_729 said:
NTA. I am sorry but even if they gave me prior notice they would be sleeping on the couch, my bed, my room are private and I don’t want guest sleeping in there.
FapFuelOnly said:
NTA - they showed up uninvited and still expected VIP treatment? lol no. honestly you were nicer than I would’ve been
Difficult_Potato4585 said:
NTA. They should consider themselves lucky you were actually around and able to even let them in given that they did no forward planning.
totally-jag said:
NTA. Just because you don't meet someone's expectations doesn't mean their expectations are reasonable. I have a similar situation with my SIL. She showed up unannounced with a boyfriend we'd never met. She's into the tall lanky types. We have a two bedroom apartment. Nice place.
Both rooms have an on-suite. Most normal people would be thrilled with the accommodations. They put their bags in the room and come back out. SIL informs me the bed is too short for her boyfriend.
Like what am I supposed to do about it. Am I supposed to call the late night black market bed dealers to score a better bed for this dude I've never met? Oh, our room is more appropriate for them you say. No, not happening. There is a nice hotel in town. Go find it.