'AITA for making my sister and her BF homeless over 'one argument'?' UPDATED 3X

The entire time, Kylee was sitting in front of me and my boyfriend, turning around, snickering, whispering to my mom and James like they were a bunch of high schoolers passing notes in class. The immaturity was next level.

Finally, we get called up. I’m seated on the right side of the courtroom, Kylee’s on the left, with a big podium between us so we couldn’t see each other directly — probably for the best. The judge swears us in, asks us both to confirm that everything we say is true to the best of our knowledge. We agree. Then the judge looks at me and says, “Go ahead, tell me what happened.”