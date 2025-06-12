'AITA for making my sister and her BF homeless over 'one argument'?' UPDATED 3X

Hey, potatoes 👋🏼 buckle up — this one’s a hot mess express. I (29F) made my younger sister (Kylee, 21F) and her boyfriend (James, 21M) homeless… and now half my family’s dragging me saying “it was just one argument.” But was it though? Here’s the full saga.
For context, I’ve been raising Kylee off and on since she was 12 because our mom’s an alcoholic and I didn’t want her in foster care like I was. I have 4 kids (9, 8, 7, and 4 — 2 boys, 2 girls) and mama’s busy, okay?
A few months ago, Kylee and James moved into my house. When they moved in, they got the ENTIRE downstairs — master bedroom, living room, pantry, and their own bathroom. Rent was to be split 50/50, they’d pay $50 for their own water, $50 for their own internet, and me and my boyfriend (29M) would cover everything else. I was under the impression they both worked full-time. Turns out that was a LIE.
For some extra context: they’d just been kicked out of our grandmother’s house after 33 years because they fought so much the landlord wouldn’t renew the lease. Should’ve been my first red flag.
At first, Kylee helped clean. Then it was “I’m the only one cleaning!” Girl…my kids have a chore chart. They clean baseboards with toothbrushes like I did growing up. Plus, I deep clean every Saturday. My son has asthma — I don’t play about cleanliness.
Meanwhile, Kylee and James destroyed my house. Fought constantly. Broke the basement bedroom door. Broke an actual stair step so the stairs now MOVE. Ate literally everything. Me and my boyfriend buy all the groceries — I’d go to the kitchen and there’d be nothing for my kids. They’d even take food from my deep freezer to their friends’ houses to grill and wouldn’t bring me a plate.
James? DISGUSTING. Leaves booty dust on the toilet. Doesn’t wash his hands. Would only shower if Kylee cleaned him first. Would “wash” dishes in cold water because hot water hurts his hands. His own mom told him he couldn’t live with her because of how nasty he is.
And every time we argued, Kylee would threaten me. One night, Kylee comes home drunk (again), wakes my kids up at 2AM, shaking them asking where I am, screaming through the house like she didn’t know people have jobs and kids have school. And this is after I found out she had a bench warrant she’d been dodging.
I’d had enough. I called the cops and told them she had a warrant. They picked her up. She spent 4 days in jail. Not enough. Comes home, still drunk, still loud, still fighting James. And this time — when I ignored her? She called CPS and the police, told them I left my kids home alone to DoorDash. I don’t even DoorDash!
CPS came, saw my clean house and well cared for kids, and closed the case immediately. The next morning, I printed up the police report, the false CPS claim, screenshots of fights and threats, and filed for a restraining order. The judge granted it in under 4 hours.
Now my family’s mad saying “you made your sister homeless over one fight.” Baby, it wasn’t one fight — it was years of chaos. I chose my peace, my kids’ safety, and my home. So, AITA for making my sister homeless after “one argument”?
By the way she has a few days to appeal this Protection Order so I’ll keep you updated
Just as I expected. She is appealing it. We have court next week at 11am. And my mom made sure to call me and tell me she was going with her. Now after this is all said and I’m done I and going VERY VERY low contact with my family cause your already not a good mom but now your also picking sides????
You should have either stayed neutral or stayed out of it. Or told the little brat she was wrong but whatever I guess I will update once we finish court. Time to print out all text and upload my cameras in the house to a flash drive and print pictures of the things they broken.
Alright, y’all — we had court today and it went exactly how I expected: like a whole circus. Kylee and my mom showed up together, of course. And not only did my mom look like she hadn’t seen a comb or a clean outfit in a week, but she was also drunk as hell. Stumbling around holding a Pepsi bottle that, I’m 99% sure, was straight vodka with a splash of soda for color. The smell followed her like a cloud.
We all sat down in the waiting area — me, my boyfriend, Kylee, James, and my mom. And we waited. What felt like forever (but was actually about an hour) while people ahead of us pled guilty to DUIs — which, honestly, felt a little ironic.
The entire time, Kylee was sitting in front of me and my boyfriend, turning around, snickering, whispering to my mom and James like they were a bunch of high schoolers passing notes in class. The immaturity was next level.
Finally, we get called up. I’m seated on the right side of the courtroom, Kylee’s on the left, with a big podium between us so we couldn’t see each other directly — probably for the best. The judge swears us in, asks us both to confirm that everything we say is true to the best of our knowledge. We agree. Then the judge looks at me and says, “Go ahead, tell me what happened.”
So, I laid it all out — the threats, her coming home drunk at 2AM waking my kids up, screaming through the house, beating on James in front of my kids, the excessive drinking, the time she called CPS on me with a fake claim, the damage she and James did to my house — every bit of it.
Then it was Kylee’s turn. And she really tried to play the victim. Claimed I was “abusing the court system,” said she was “never a threat to me,” and that she only said that “to make me answer her calls.” Girl. The audacity.
The judge asked if I still wanted to move forward with the protection order. I said, “Absolutely, yes.”
Kylee then had the nerve to claim she’s “never been abusive to anyone a day in her life.” And you know what? I came prepared. Pulled out printed screenshots of old texts she sent me, threatening people, including the one where she admitted to hitting our uncle with her car in a hit-and-run — the exact warrant I called the cops on her for. The look on her face when I pulled that out? Chef’s kiss.
I also reminded the judge that when I had custody of her at 13, she had to be physically removed from my home for threatening her teacher — she literally told her she’d cut her baby out of her stomach — and for threatening to make sure I “didn’t wake up.”
And since then, she’s been kicked out of our mom’s house, our grandma’s, and even James’ mom’s house because of her violent, reckless drinking and behavior. Everywhere she goes, chaos follows.
The judge seemed kinda over it by then, cut me off, and said she’d issue her ruling later today. No verdict yet — but Kylee’s sitting there convinced it’ll be thrown out because, according to her, “we’ve never had a disagreement.” The delusion is wild.
Anyway — I’ll keep y’all posted as soon as the judge rules. But after today? I’m done. Going very low contact with the rest of the family too. Because watching your own mom drunk in court, snickering with your abuser while your kids are at home? Yeah… I’m good on that. Stay tuned, potatoes — I’ll update as soon as I hear something.
Welp, y’all — the rollercoaster ride has officially come to a stop. The verdict came back today and… they dismissed the order.
Yep. After everything — the threats, the drunk episodes, waking my kids up in the middle of the night, the CPS call, the police reports, pictures of the damage to my home, screenshots of her threatening texts, the impact statements — the judge ruled that “the allegations and testimony do not support the statutory requirements.”
In other words, they labeled it a “sibling quarrel.”
Whatever the hell that’s supposed to mean.
I’m not even gonna lie, I sat there in disbelief when they read the decision. I genuinely thought, with everything I submitted, it would be enough. I didn’t just throw claims around — I came in with facts, proof, statements, and evidence from multiple people. And somehow, it still wasn’t considered enough to warrant legal protection.
So now, I’m left in this weird space where she technically has no restrictions on coming around me, my home, or my kids. And if you’ve been following this story, you know exactly the kind of person she is. She’ll show up just to harass me, cause problems, or stir up drama for no reason other than to make my life hell — because that’s who she’s always been.
Right now, we’re going to look into VAWA (Violence Against Women Act) options and see if there’s a way to pursue protection through that route since it covers harassment, stalking, and abuse situations outside of typical domestic partnerships. The problem is, without an active restraining order on file, it makes things complicated.
And honestly, I can’t afford to just up and move right now. Times are hard, rent is insane, and while I know I can save by the end of my lease — waiting that long isn’t ideal if she’s showing up, banging on my door, or harassing my kids. So for now, it looks like every time she pulls something, I’ll have to call the cops and document, document, document.
It’s exhausting. All I want is peace. To raise my kids in a safe, calm home without chaos at the door. But apparently, the courts see it as “just sisters fighting.”
So that’s where we are. Not the ending I wanted. But it’s not over — I’ll do whatever it takes to keep my babies safe and my home protected. Honestly, I’m in tears. I feel let down and I don’t know where else to go or what to do. But I’ll figure it out and hopefully it’s before something terrible happens.
Thank you to everyone who followed this mess from start to finish. I appreciate the love, the advice, and the support more than you know. Stay safe, y’all — and if your gut tells you someone’s dangerous, listen to it. Blood or not. Signing off for now.