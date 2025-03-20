'AITA for making my sister move out of our late mom's house so we can sell it and split the money?' UPDATED

So recently the issue of splitting the inheritance came up. I personally would prefer to sell the house, split the money and move on. ( I don't really have many good memories from that place and have no desire whatsoever to live there). My sister on the other hand would rather keep the house. She misses our mother dearly and is very attached to it.

To this I said "that's fine, but we're going to have to come to some sort of agreement", as in; she will pay a mortgage to me for my half. To which she replied "I can't afford that so can I just pay you here and there?" Which I refused, my sister isn't reliable or responsible financially so it would just turn in to her living there and not paying me anything (essentially taking the entire inheritance).