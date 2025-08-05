'AITA for making my sister replace my eggs with organic ones?' 'She said it wasn't a big deal.'

I often buy from my neighbor who has free range, organic fed chickens. I pay $5 per dozen. When she doesn’t have extra eggs, I buy the organic free range eggs from the grocery store (usually $7-$8 in our area). Since the area we vacation in is expensive and touristy, I packed 2 dozen eggs from my neighbor for the week for my family and brought them up in a cooler.

When I got up this morning, I saw that my first carton was nearly empty (my daughter has only eaten 2 eggs so far). I asked around if someone had eaten my eggs, and my sister said she and her bf had wanted omelets, but hadn’t bought any eggs, so they used ours since there were so many of them.