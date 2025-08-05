'AITA for making my sister replace my eggs with organic ones?' 'She said it wasn't a big deal.'

My extended family and I are currently on our annual vacation. There are 10 members of our family renting a house, including my husband (28), myself (27) and my daughter (2), and my sister (24) and her boyfriend (also 24).
Because there are so many people, before we leave every year, my aunt sends out a sign up for house supplies and joint food (that way everyone contributes). Last year, there were some issues where some people contributed more/less than others in regards to meals, beverages and snacks (specifically my sister and her bf noticeably not contributing except for making 1 dinner and eating food everyone else bought).
This year, because of this, my aunt sent out dinner sign ups and snack/household goods sign ups, and stated that breakfast/lunches would be on each individual/family. My family eats a lot of eggs (usually 1.5-2 dozen per week). Because of this, I’m very mindful of what type of eggs we get.
I often buy from my neighbor who has free range, organic fed chickens. I pay $5 per dozen. When she doesn’t have extra eggs, I buy the organic free range eggs from the grocery store (usually $7-$8 in our area). Since the area we vacation in is expensive and touristy, I packed 2 dozen eggs from my neighbor for the week for my family and brought them up in a cooler.
When I got up this morning, I saw that my first carton was nearly empty (my daughter has only eaten 2 eggs so far). I asked around if someone had eaten my eggs, and my sister said she and her bf had wanted omelets, but hadn’t bought any eggs, so they used ours since there were so many of them.
I reminded my sister that breakfast was not communal, and asked if she would replace the eggs. She said that she would, and I specified that the eggs that she and her bf ate were organic, free range eggs, and told her I usually get Pete & Gerry’s eggs, or something similar.
However, she came back from the store tonight with the cheapest store brand eggs because “the other ones were super expensive.” I told my sister that we don’t eat those eggs and that she needed to return them and get the organic ones regardless of price.
She got angry at me and said it wasn’t a big deal. I told her that I had specifically brought organic free range eggs up, and that’s what she needed to replace the 8 eggs that she took with. She did go back to the store and bought Pete & Gerry’s (she kept the others for herself) but she is now angry at me because she had to spend over $10 on a dozen eggs.
My family is divided on it. My husband said $10/dozen for eggs is really expensive, and my mom thinks I overreacted by making her go back and that I should have accepted the other eggs. However, my aunt agrees with me that my sister needed to replace what she took.
tinyd71 said:
Your sister brought this on herself -- she helped herself to food she knew wasn't hers. It's only fair that your sister replace what she took. I suspect that your mother might have felt differently if your sister had taken something pricey of hers! NTA.
cyanidelemonade said:
I'm sorry, they ate EIGHT of YOUR eggs between two people in one morning??? NTA.
TellThemISaidHi said:
NTA. She knew what she was doing. "Hey, I was hungry, and I ate your ribeye steaks. I bought you some ground beef."
Severe-Cow-2816 said:
NTA. It sounds like your sister is used to getting away with this nonsense. Is she the favourite by chance? You are not the AH for holding her accountable for her actions. She took the eggs despite knowing the rules and the fact they were not hers. She didn't even ask.
Your mother is enabling your sister's spoiled brat behavior. Ignore her and continue to hold your ground. Also, remind your husband that she STOLE from your family and he should be more unhappy about that than the cost of the replacement eggs.
Ok_Excitement_3810 said:
From their behavior last year, sister and her bf sound like major moochers. Good for you for calling her out. NTA.
Better2021Everyone said:
Hmmm, maybe this will teach her not eat other people's food, the goddamn moocher! NTA, btw.
RealTalkFastWalk said:
NTA. This is exactly why these terms were discussed in advance with the family. Sister may finally learn from this lesson in FAFO.