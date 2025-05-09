'AITA for making my sister's gender reveal cake grey?' 'Full-on cement vibes.'

"AITA for making my sister's gender reveal cake grey because she wouldn't tell me the gender?"

I (22M) bake as a hobby, and I'm actually pretty good at it-like I get paid under the table for weddings and baby showers kind of good. My sister is pregnant and wanted me to make the cake for her gender reveal. Cool, no problem.

I asked her to send me the info so I could prep the inside-classic pink or blue filling. She says, "Oh no, I want to be surprised too. Just make it neutral for the reveal and we'll all find out together."

I was like...huh? So you want a gender reveal cake with no gender revealed...? She says she'll have someone email the info to me later. That someone never did. Deadline comes, and I still have no gender.