'AITA for making a snarky comment after my boundaries were overlooked?' 'The room was filled with awkwardness.'

The dinner was good too, I liked the food, I finished before everyone else so I was just sitting on my chair. John maybe noticed my empty plate, so he offered me some rice dish.

I found the gesture really sweet but since I was full, the conversation went something like this - "Hey, would you like some rice? I made it myself." "That's so sweet of you but no, thank you, I'm full."

"I made it myself, please have some." "That's nice but I am really full, so, no but thank you." "I made it, taste it." "No, thank you." I don't know why but he STILL poured some rice into my plate. I lost it and made the "snarky" comment. "Do you not know the meaning of No? Do you need a dictionary?" to which he looked taken aback.