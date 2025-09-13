'AITA for making my son and his wife pay for their room in my house?' UPDATED

I (38F) live with my son, Jack and his wife, Georgia (both of whom are 21). I provide them with the master bedroom, so they can live in private while I take the guest room. I clean, sometimes cook, and do all of the bills. The only thing I ask of them is $10 dollars from each of them per week.
My son say's I'm being unreasonable, and since he is my son, he shouldn't have to pay his hard earned money to me, his own mother. I'm only asking $10 dollars from them though. AITA?
I am back! Thank all of you guys for your comments. So, I am friends with Georgia's mom and dad. I've been over to their house a few times and it is pretty large. 2 story, 5 bed, 4 bath, mansion living basically. I told them how my son and Georgia are looking for an apartment at the very least and asked if they could pitch in.
Well, it turns out they thought the apartment that I lived in was their apartment. They said that Georgia had told them that they were "having me live with them because I couldn't afford a place of my own". I work full time in a very stable job.
So, I confronted my son and Georgia last night at dinner. My son didn't know that Georgia had said this to her parents, and was mad at Georgia for telling lies about me.
Georgia basically said I was desperate for money since I was making them pay in my "shabby apartment". So yea. I'm pretty ticked off at Georgia and I'm sure my son is too. I don't know if I'll make anymore updates, but I wanted to make this one since I feel like it related to the story very well.
As for my son having to pay rent, he did end up coming to me last night after Georgia went to bed and apologized for himself, and Georgia, saying that looking at places to stay was making her stressed with all of the money they'll have to be spending in the future.
This is a sad update, OP. You need to kick them out. They are both disrespecting you over and over again.
Yeah, it’s not just about the money anymore it’s about respect. If Georgia is willing to lie to her parents about OP and talk down on the person giving them a roof, that’s a huge red flag. The son apologizing is good, but unless boundaries are set, this pattern will keep repeating.
You need to tell your son that the gravy train is over, especially with the liesHis girlfriend is telling. They need to pay 2/3 of the rent and all utilities going forward or kick them all out! Do they work?so what do they do with all their money? or are they just freeloaders and living off of you and not working? at the very least kick the girlfriend out, she has a place to go.
Ok! Hello everyone. So, many of you have been asking for another update from my 2 posts before this. So, here it is. Basically, this morning, I talked to Georgia and my son.
I sat them down and told them that if they want to continue living in my home, they will be moving into the guest room and I would be upping the charges to $25 a week. I'm also not going to be in charge of cleaning their stuff anymore.
My son nodded his head, kind of sadly but Georgia understandably looked pretty pissed. She called me such a "AH" for upping the prices for her own son and DIL. Not to mention that I'm upping the prices for a "tiny, cramped bedroom".
My son talked to Georgia about how this is showing them real world experience, and told her it was better than being kicked out all together. She nodded and I helped them move their stuff into the other room and my stuff in my room. Well, apparently, Georgia went behind my back. Again.
So you remember how I'm friends with Georgia's parents? Well, they ended up calling me, yelling at me as to why I am charging their daughter $100 dollars a week for the other room in my house.
I told them I was charging them $25, and that it isn't all that small. The only difference is the master has a bathroom attached, and the other room has a guest room next to it, just not attached.
So, I explained that to them and they said that if their own daughter can be crying about the house and "rent", then it must be horrible living. I am SO tempted to kick her out. But, I sent photos of my apartment to them, and they haven't responded. Should I do another update? Also: thanks for all the help in the comments :)
Just tell them they have 30 days. I don’t know why you’re still dealing with this grown couple, who is married, playing house on your dime.
NTA Time for you to rehome Georgia to her parents home and be done. You've put up with enough of her nonsense. And Son can choose too!
Jesus dude. Kick her out already. She’s a liar and an AH. She can go back to her parents and mooch off of them.
You are still being too nice. Maybe they can live with her parents if they are so bent out of shape about it. $100 is more than reasonable and they are responsible for their own cleaning, washing and food. That DIL got to go!
Why is your son tolerating his wife lying to her parents about you in order to make you look like a monster? If I were dating someone who did this to one of my parents who is letting them live in their home, I would no longer be dating them.
Tell your son he is welcome to stay as long as he behaves like a responsible and respectful adult, but she is not. She can go live with her parents or find a place of her own.