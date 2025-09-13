'AITA for making my son and his wife pay for their room in my house?' UPDATED

Well, it turns out they thought the apartment that I lived in was their apartment. They said that Georgia had told them that they were "having me live with them because I couldn't afford a place of my own". I work full time in a very stable job.

So, I confronted my son and Georgia last night at dinner. My son didn't know that Georgia had said this to her parents, and was mad at Georgia for telling lies about me.

Georgia basically said I was desperate for money since I was making them pay in my "shabby apartment". So yea. I'm pretty ticked off at Georgia and I'm sure my son is too. I don't know if I'll make anymore updates, but I wanted to make this one since I feel like it related to the story very well.