'AITA for making my son pay for his school lunch for the rest of the year?'

My kids are all in sports and they know they need to pack extra snacks/ meals on sport days from our house. The issue is my son, (16) I got a notification from the school that his balance was in the negatives. He was not packing any snacks and eating breakfast at the school cafe. He is around 50 in the negative right now.

He needs around an extra 500 dollars to afford lunch. I gave him two options, he can pay for it out of his own money or he packs lunch everyday. He chose paying for it and is very unhappy. I already transferred the money out of his account for the school account. I know he is unhappy but ex is pissed at me. I told them to pay for lunch themself if they have an issue with it.