'AITA for making sure that my brother and his wife were locked outside my house for 3 hours?' 'They can be selfish.'

I was stunned and said, “What the f? No. You have to wait for me.” They argued that waiting would delay them for hours. I replied, “And I won’t be stuck too?” But they jumped in their Uber and left.

Furious, cold, and stranded in a weird part of London at night, I called my partner, told him what happened, and asked him not to let them in until I got home. He was appalled and agreed. Instead of pretending to be asleep, he happily played his game, ignored their knocking, and waited until I arrived—three hours later.

It took me that long to find an Uber after getting on bus after bus to edge closer to home. When I finally arrived, the sh$% they gave me was intense, but I was too tired and angry to engage.