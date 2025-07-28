'AITA for making sure my daughter has everything she needs?' UPDATED

As I said I have 50/50 custody and I gladly agreed to pay child support but only because I was told the money will go towards making sure my daughter has similar lifestyles in both houses and this is not what happened.

I understand my ex's situation, I really do. She is disabled and aside from my child she has an older kid from a deadbeat and 2 younger ones with her husband and she wants to treat them all equally but frankly, I don't care about them.

I don't understand her mindset of "don't send things to your daughter because it makes the other kids jealous. If you want to send something, send it for all of the kids" those aren't my kids.