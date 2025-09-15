"AITA for making sure my sister and brother have what they need but not doing the same for my step and half sibling?"

I (21m) have a brother (15m) and sister (14f) who still live with our dad. I'm no contact with him. Reason being my dad is an ass and getting away from him was the best thing ever.

He's a gambling addict who cost us everything when mom died, who was happy and celebrated mom dying because he thought he could pay off his debt but instead couldn't scratch the surface, and forced us to live in a one bedroom apartment where he got the bedroom and the bed. Me and my siblings had to sleep on the couch and in sleeping bags.

When I was 14 he married a woman who was either just bad with money or was a gambling addict too. I never cared about her so I didn't pay enough attention to figure out which one.