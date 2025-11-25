"AITA for making Thanksgiving plans that upset my wife?"

So my wife and I both got invited to Thanksgiving dinner to both sides of the family. At the same time. Clearly someone is getting told no. That being said, my wife insisted on not going to her grandparents because they have been rude in the past to her before we got together.

She also refused to go to my parents because when we last went my uncle made inappropriate and embarrassing comments about our financial situation. So since she didn't want to go to either, but not tell anybody no, she wanted to hatch this elaborate scheme where we were somehow going to leave the house...

(We live with her parents) under the ruse of going to mine. But in reality she wanted us to go find somewhere fast food to go and eat going to neither. The problem is nothing in our area will be open.