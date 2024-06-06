'AITA for no longer making toys for my nephew after his dad called them “embarrassing"?' UPDATED

So I contacted the solicitor involved and pushed more responsibility onto them for signing off on money being withdrawn from the trust. She is required to enforce the trusts documentation fully and this has meant no more withdrawing money without explicit proof it was for my nephews benefit.

To my former SIL's credit she understood why I did this, she was sensible enough to see these boundaries were not my doing but the insurance company's and nothing has changed in regards to our relationship and the time I spend with my nephew.

Unfortunately her husband took things badly and hasn't spoken to me since. On top of this for the following months he became incredibly petty regarding money. He would track to the last penny everything my nephew ate, drank or played with.