'AITA for making my wedding child-free to avoid singling out one child?' 'FREQUENT tantrums were brushed off.'

"AITA for making my wedding child-free to avoid singling out one child?"

I (32F) and my fiancé (33M) decided early on that we wanted a child-free wedding. This choice was influenced by two key experiences. We attended a wedding where several kids were present, and it quickly became clear that their parents had little interest in managing their behavior.

The children were running around, making noise during the ceremony, and interrupting speeches. It was chaotic, and the couple’s special moments were constantly disrupted.

We took a group trip with a few friends, one of whom brought their young child. While the child had some adorable moments, their presence significantly impacted the trip. The parents often expected the rest of us to help out, and frequent tantrums were brushed off as them just being overtired. Overall, the trip would have been far more enjoyable without the added stress.