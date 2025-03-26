'AITA for making my wedding child-free to avoid singling out one child?' 'FREQUENT tantrums were brushed off.'

I (32F) and my fiancé (33M) decided early on that we wanted a child-free wedding. This choice was influenced by two key experiences. We attended a wedding where several kids were present, and it quickly became clear that their parents had little interest in managing their behavior.
The children were running around, making noise during the ceremony, and interrupting speeches. It was chaotic, and the couple’s special moments were constantly disrupted.
We took a group trip with a few friends, one of whom brought their young child. While the child had some adorable moments, their presence significantly impacted the trip. The parents often expected the rest of us to help out, and frequent tantrums were brushed off as them just being overtired. Overall, the trip would have been far more enjoyable without the added stress.
With those experiences in mind, a child-free wedding seemed like the right choice—until we got engaged. Not long after sharing our engagement, one of our friends mentioned how much they would love for their child to be part of the ceremony. I initially avoided the topic, planning to address it later.
When they brought it up again, I gently explained our decision. They were clearly unhappy and have since hinted that attending without their child wouldn’t be an option—though, in reality, it is. They simply don’t want to. In many ways, we feel a child-free rule is the kindest choice.
It ensures that no single child feels excluded, as the rule applies to everyone equally. If we had made an exception for some children but not others, it could have created hurt feelings or tension. This way, there’s no singling out—just a clear, fair boundary that makes expectations clear for all our guests.
I completely understand if our friend chooses not to come because of our decision, but I don’t think enforcing a child-free wedding makes us unreasonable. Especially considering that our past experiences—including with their child—are what led us to this decision in the first place.
For context, the child will be a little older by the time of the wedding, but our relationship with them isn’t particularly close, and their behavior has been fairly consistent over the years. I don’t expect that to change significantly.
YourGreenPilot said:
NTA. It's your day theres no discussion/debate needed here. IT'S YOUR WEDDING! It's about you TWO!!! Your reasons are 100% valid!
Ok-Contact-7218 said:
I had a child free wedding with no regrets. I provided a room with a sitter and food for those coming from out of town. The kids had a good time and my adults only reception was stress free.
InTheseBoness said:
NTA. Your wedding, your guest list, your choice. It’s also their choice if they want to come or miss out on the experience completely. Either way, nothing to fall out about.
JellyfishSolid2216 said:
NTA. It’s better that some people stay home than have your wedding ruined because some parents can’t be bothered to actually parent their kids.
the_clamps1419 said:
NTA - It’s your day and your event. You make the decisions and others have to deal with it. If something doesn’t work for them, they don’t have to go. I once missed a cousin’s wedding because she had her ceremony across the country and I couldn’t afford the trip. I honored my boundaries and stuck to them, but I never had the audacity to think that she needed to change her wedding to fit my needs.
Pure-Kaleidoscop said:
As a parent I don’t understand why anyone would have a wedding that was NOT child free. Especially if there is alcohol. I want to go to a wedding and party, and leave the kids with grandma. Kids at weddings are often poorly behaved and disruptive. NTA.
SaucyGooner79 said:
The fact that they mentioned having their kid in your wedding (unprompted) is inappropriate and overbearing. Enjoy your child free wedding! NTA.