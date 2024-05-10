'My male boss is clueless about pregnancy. He got angry a coworker can't predict their due date.' UPDATED 3X

It's wild how many adults are clueless about basic anatomy.

OMG this just now happened at work. My boss is male. I have a male coworker in the next cube whose wife is pregnant, and is due within the next few weeks. Boss is trying to make coverage plans for this guy to be out of the office when the baby happens.

The boss literally tried to write the guy up because he "wouldn't" tell him exactly what day the delivery would happen.

I wouldn't have believed it if I didn't hear it with my own ears!