Man REFUSES to give up 40th birthday venue to sister who wants it for her wedding. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to give up the venue I booked for my 40th birthday party to my sister, even though she’s getting married first?"

I (39M) have a milestone birthday coming up—my 40th—and I’ve been planning a big celebration for over a year now. I’m not usually one to make a big deal out of birthdays, but this one feels special, and I wanted to go all out.

I found the perfect venue, a beautiful historic estate with gardens, and booked it for next summer. I’ve already put down a deposit, and everything is set.

Enter my younger sister, Jenna (32F). She just got engaged a few months ago and now wants to get married ASAP. The problem? She recently saw the venue I booked for my birthday party and fell in love with it. She now wants to use the exact same venue for her wedding, which would take place before my birthday party—just a couple of months earlier.