Man accepts best friend's offer to be Best Man, Groom doesn't invite his girlfriend. 'She felt humiliated.' AITA?

All is great. We part ways and then I take a better look at the invitation. Nothing about a plus one. I sent a msg asking about my girlfriend, Pink, and he says he is sorry, but they are over the venue capacity already. But if someone refuses the invitation, she can go.

I tell the news to my girlfriend and, man...She was devastated. We have been together for 5 months. But we already talk about moving together, marrying, having kids. We are pushing 30s we don't want to fool around, both of us are looking someone to settle down. So when she heard that she was not invited and that I would be paired up with another woman, she felt humiliated.

She felt unwelcome. I said I didn't like it either, but it was not my wedding and that I would never refuse to be his best man. She then says that he is more important to me than her and we get in a big argument. I get why she is hurt but is not my wedding, I won't fight with my friend who I'm sure is stressed enough as is.

She said if he was my best friend, I could make him let me if I said I would only be his best man if he let her come. And I'm like, so I have to blackmail him? Also a point she brought up was how he is he supposed to be my best man if we marry in the future but she can't stand the thought of having him as best man when she wasn't even invited.