Man accused of being 'homophobic' by parents for not supporting his brother's affair.

Cheating is always wrong. There isn't anything that can validate that behavior. Nor should you validate that behavior in your friends or family. Nevertheless, if a cheater isn't willing to admit they were in the wrong, they'll do whatever they can to defend their behavior.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man gets accused of being homophobic for not supporting his brother's affair.

He writes:

I (22M) am the youngest of five siblings, but my issue is with my brother Matt (32M). I'm gay, and people tell me I'm being homophobic. I came out as gay at 16 because I started a relationship with my current boyfriend. My whole family was so supportive, my parents, my other brother, and my sisters, but my brother Matt, for some reason, didn't accept me and distanced himself from me. Matt would ignore me at family gatherings and speak the bare minimum.