Man accuses coworker of 'poisoning him' by cooking with allergens; AITA?

Faking food allergies definitely does a disservice to people with life-threatening dietary restrictions, but that doesn't stop some petty coworkers from making it an HR problem...

So, when a conflicted coworker/roommate decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the A&shole' about tension in the kitchen as a season employee, people were ready to hear every detail.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for cooking with ingredients my roommate/co-worker is allergic to?

I (F25) have been living with my co-worker (M27; initals CC) for 2 months in our company's house that they had for seasonal workers. Up until 3 weeks ago, my company reimbursed us for some pantry essentials such as cooking oil, spices, and rice.

My roommate took advantage of that by buying and eating mainly things that were reimbursed. And he'd buy the boujee organic stuff too. The company found out and ended the reimbursements, so we had to pay for our own food.