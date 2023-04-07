Man accuses woman of lying about being a veteran, 'she doesn't have the personality.'

Military veterans should be treated with respect for their sacrifices. War isn't a fun, glorified experience despite what Call of Duty makes it look like. People go through horrific things in war zones, so if someone doesn't want to talk about their experience, you should leave them alone.
He writes:
I (34m) served as a Captain in the Marine Corps. I have left the service, and right now, I am doing an MBA. One of my classmates (31F), called 'J,' is very gentle, soft-spoken, and unassuming.
J and I were working together on a case study once, and I started opening up to her about my military service and all the lessons I've learned from the Corps. J enthusiastically told me, 'That's so cool! I was a Surface Warfare Officer in the Navy!'