Man actively excludes close friend from wedding; 'I don't want to deal with his financial issues.' AITA?

"AITA for not including friend who always complains about wedding costs in the wedding party?"

I (24M) have an old group of friends that including me is 4 people. We met in grade school and were all good friends through high school. Didnt all go to the same college and dont all live in the same city now but typically get together a few times a year. One of those guys Ill call Mike.

Mike is the one Im definitely the least close to as an adult. We were really tight growing up, but went different paths as adults and our friendship these days is mostly due to longevity and association with the other two guys.

Mike is not a bad guy by any means but we have the least in common and he is always talking/complaining about how expensive things are, especially with weddings when our other two friends in the group got married.