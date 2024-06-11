'AITA for lying about being pregnant at my brother's wedding so I could ruin it?' UPDATED

No_Kiwi_2 writes:
My brother said he was going to propose at my wedding. I told him no. It was a day about myself and my wife, and we did not want any distractions. My mom lost her temper. She said that he wanted family he might not see again for a while to be a part of the proposal. I said I did not care and that if he did it, I would have him kicked out.
He did it. And my mom said if I tried kicking him out, she would leave too. I just remember seething inside. My brother got married last weekend. Instead of a welcome-to-the-family toast, I used the time to announce that we were expecting our first baby.
My mom was upset, but my grandmother told her to sit down and shut up. We spent most of the reception talking to family we would not see again for a while about our coming baby.
My mom says I was an a%#^ole for taking attention away from my brother on his wedding day. She got really mad when I reminded her that she threatened to leave my wedding if I kicked him out after he proposed. I have the screenshots of the text messages.
Okay, so, some bad news and some amazing news. Bad news: my brother figured out that we weren't really pregnant at his wedding, and he is livid, as is his wife. I don't really care. I know it's childish, but he started it.
The amazing news: WE ARE PREGNANT FOR REAL. We were pregnant at the wedding, but we didn't know. Thanks again for validating my immature and vengeful nature. I guess I have to grow up now. Sorry for the short post, but I'm so excited I almost didn't post at all.
Here are the top comments:
Olivia_Bitsui says:
When I read stuff like this, I am grateful for going NC with my family 18 years ago.
OP responded:
I'm getting there.
Mme_merle says:
Congratulations! You gave your brother a taste of his own medicine, let’s hope he learns the lesson.
DoctorGuvnor says:
You should thank St Elizabeth of Hungary, the patron saint of accidental truth.
Bertie-Marigold says:
As a wedding photographer, I would have loved to have shot both weddings just for the reactions to all of the above!
