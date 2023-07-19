Man announces recent elopement to husband at his sister's wedding; AITA?

Everyone should know by now that there are some basic rules of wedding etiquette that will prevent you from getting roasted in an eternally petty family group chat...

Don't wear white, don't make an important personal announcement, and don't unearth a family war that causes Uncle Bernie to give a tispy impromptu speech. So, when a conflicted newlywed decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about his recent elopement, people were eager to hear the juicy gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for accidentally announcing my elopement the day of my sister's wedding?

My husband, 34m, and I, 29m, eloped in late June. Neither of us had ever dreamed of a big wedding. We fell in love with the opposite concept, which was doing it privately and getting to keep that special memory something just between us two.

We had plans to throw a party around our one year anniversary so our families could celebrate with us then.