Man asks crying sister if her 200-person 'over the top' wedding was 'worth it;' AITA?

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for asking my sister if her wedding was 'worth it?'

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for asking my sister if her wedding was 'worth it?'

My (27M) sister (24F) got married last Saturday. It was a nightmare. She and my mom spent nearly the entire year in the leadup to the event talking about it. This wouldn’t have bothered me if it was excitement fueling all of those conversations, but instead it was stress.

I’ve never seen the appeal of a big wedding, but watching this play out has solidified my point of view. My husband and I got married in a small ceremony in front of only close family and friends (maybe 25 people there at most), hosted a slightly bigger reception for others we also wanted to celebrate with, and called it a day.