Man asks friend's wedding DJ to cut 'unhinged' video the bride's sister made. AITA?

Now they're at an amusement park! It's a jet ski! And each elaborate shot ended with one of the two looking at the camera going "congratulations! We love you!" This felt a little egocentric tbh, and not about the bride & groom at all. And it dragged ON - the thing lasted like 20 minutes, and the crowd was getting restless. But hey - it was finally over, right? WRONG.

Oh no, when the messages were over, and the "credits" rolled, it was suddenly time for a skit! And by skit I mean a terrible pilot episode of a sitcom that never had any right to exist. The sister & friend were pretending to be the couple, and there were... jokes? I think? It was torture. It was hell. I was in hell. I was paying for my sins.