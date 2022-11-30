Man asked to review job apps finds ex's and throws it away; wonders if that was wrong.

Breakups are complicated and messy. Even if it's an amicable breakup, sometimes being clear about the rules is difficult. Who gets what? Who gets to go to your favorite bar? Are you okay hanging out with your friend group together? On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man is unsure if he crossed a line with his ex.
He writes:
I (25M) currently work in finance. My job pays very well and can lead to other great opportunities, but it requires long hours at the office with my colleagues. Recently I was asked to do an application review for potential new hires for our department. These positions pay well and are very competitive, so several people at my level are asked to review the applications and filter out any that we feel will not be a good fit.