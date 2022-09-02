Man asks if he was wrong to kick woman out of friend group for not dating him.

Crushes are fun and cute. Ideally, it works out, and the person you're crushing on also likes you. However, this popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit shows that if your parents own a bar, that doesn't mean your crush will go out with you.

AITA for “kicking” a girl out of our friend group?

I love a casual friendship.

So I (26M) have a long-standing friend group. Most of us have been friends since HS. This girl named Zoe (25F) has been part of the group since college. We’ve hung out plenty of times. But I would describe our relationship as causal friends. We follow each other on social media and talk in larger group but never one on 1 hanging out.

You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

She is friends mostly with the women in the group. But I had a low-key crush on her. Some of the women in the group know but have kept it to themselves for my sake. But last month, I got pretty drunk. And messaged her late at night about possibly hanging out.