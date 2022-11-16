Man asks if he was wrong to leave a restaurant without paying because of bad service.

Restaurants are fast-paced work environments. An empty table is money lost, so restaurants are incentivized to get people in and out as quickly as possible. This pacing can, unfortunately, lead to mistakes that can ruin people's experiences. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man tries to have a lovely anniversary dinner but runs into restaurant trouble.
He writes:
I, M23, am in a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend, 22. I went to see her last weekend and to take her out for our one-year anniversary. I wanted to take her somewhere nice, so we went to a place my coworker recommended. I looked it up, and it had great reviews for food and service.
So we went to see the Van Gogh experience and then out for dinner. I had made a reservation, and the restaurant was not busy. So I was surprised when we were asked to wait. We went into the lounge and had a drink, and waited. About twenty minutes later, the hostess came for us, and we were seated.