Man asks if he was wrong to leave a restaurant without paying because of bad service.

Restaurants are fast-paced work environments. An empty table is money lost, so restaurants are incentivized to get people in and out as quickly as possible. This pacing can, unfortunately, lead to mistakes that can ruin people's experiences. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man tries to have a lovely anniversary dinner but runs into restaurant trouble.

He writes:

I, M23, am in a long-distance relationship with my girlfriend, 22. I went to see her last weekend and to take her out for our one-year anniversary. I wanted to take her somewhere nice, so we went to a place my coworker recommended. I looked it up, and it had great reviews for food and service.

I thought the purpose of a reservation was to avoid this.