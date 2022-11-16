Man asks if he was wrong to leave date stranded at bar because she was ignoring him.

Dating is a science. Picking the right venue, activity, and ambiance is as important as what you wear and say. Choosing wrong on these three things can be the difference between a second date and being ghosted. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one man chooses a venue for a date he probably shouldn't have.
AITA for leaving my date at a bar.
He writes:
I went on a date with a girl Sunday. Let's say her name is Mandy. I've met Mandy several times through my friend's girlfriend, Sara. Mandy always seemed friendly and fun to talk to. So I asked her to hang out Sunday. I knew she liked football because she's been to my friend's house for games several times, so I asked her to come with me to watch the game.