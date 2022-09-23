Man asks if he was wrong to let medical condition get worse to prove it isn't fake.

AITA for letting my medical condition get out of hand to prove a point?
I have a condition called impacted earwax, caused by a swimmer's ear. For some reason, my whole life, it’s come back, and my having ears really sucks. Essentially, I have way too much ear wax. I need to clean out my ears daily just so they aren’t in pain. They’re still uncomfortable, unfortunately.
Well, my older brother, Sebastian, has a fiancé, Tina, and they live in a room in our house that my mom rents to them. The other day, I guess Tina realized just how much I clean out my ears, and said, “you really shouldn’t have to clean them out that much, I feel like you’re probably exaggerating a little just for attention.”
I told her I wasn’t, and she said, “Okay, well, I guess that your poor little ears are reason enough to waste money on q-tips so often.” I know it was petty, but I said, “Okay, I’m gonna go for 2 weeks without cleaning my ears. And every day, you have to take a picture of the inside of each, and see what happens.”