Man asks if he was wrong to let medical condition get worse to prove it isn't fake.

Do people fake medical conditions for attention? Most people don't, but that's between them, their God, and a medical professional. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a man gets accused of faking a medical condition for attention.

AITA for letting my medical condition get out of hand to prove a point?

I never knew this was a thing.

I have a condition called impacted earwax, caused by a swimmer's ear. For some reason, my whole life, it’s come back, and my having ears really sucks. Essentially, I have way too much ear wax. I need to clean out my ears daily just so they aren’t in pain. They’re still uncomfortable, unfortunately.

Tina doesn't hold back her thoughts.

Well, my older brother, Sebastian, has a fiancé, Tina, and they live in a room in our house that my mom rents to them. The other day, I guess Tina realized just how much I clean out my ears, and said, “you really shouldn’t have to clean them out that much, I feel like you’re probably exaggerating a little just for attention.”

Challenge accepted.