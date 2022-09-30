Man asks if he was wrong to not embarrass step-dad for not being able to pay for food.

Being the primary breadwinner when you're 20 and living with your parents is weird. It might get more bizarre when you have a step-parent. Do you lay down the law because it's your money, or do you still let them have control because it's their house? We see one man go through this struggle on a popular Reddit thread.
AITA for telling my stepdad that I'll eat whatever I want in this house because I'm paying for it in front of my step-sisters?
I'm (20m) currently living with my mom full time since my dad is working out of the country. She has a husband, and he has two daughters from a previous marriage (12F and 14F) and my half-sibling (6M); my mom's husband is unemployed because he was abruptly terminated, and both of them do gigs here and there while he looks for a job, but they barely bring money to the house.