Man asks if he was wrong to scold stranger for sitting next to him on the train.

Kimberly Dinaro
Sep 21, 2022 | 4:33 PM
If there's a row of empty seats available on public transportation, why would you choose to crowd a stranger's aisle?

Unless you're trying to engineer a rom-com ready meet-cute on the dirty grind that is the train, it's transport etiquette to keep quiet and mind your own business. So, when a frustrated train passenger decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a public transportation dispute, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling a stranger “it’s weird you chose to sit right next to me when there’s so many other seats available” on public transit?

So I (M) took the transit today, and the street car was totally open and available. It’s really nice because there were about 30 different seats available, and I was alone. I was sitting on the window seat and some random stranger just came up to me and sat next to me.

I was thinking “why is this guy sitting next to me? There’s like 30 available seats at the front and back and he sat next to me.” So I said to him,”why did you sit next to me?"

