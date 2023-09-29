Man asks if he'd be wrong to expose wife's cheating to her family, 'I found evidence.' AITA? UPDATED.

Gyerfry said:

NTA for telling the truth if asked. How they react to it is their business. I think that one shouldn't waste their time and energy trying to ruin someone else's life any more than they should do the same trying to fix someone, but this isn't that. This would just be you setting the record straight.

I think personally I would only throw this grenade into their relationship if she was lying about me negatively, so I'd wanna ask what she said to them first, but it's up to you how truthful you want to be. I can see a valid argument for either approach. I'm arguably a bit too nice and maybe she could stand to get some shit from her family about this.