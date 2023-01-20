Man asks if he's racist for 'protecting' his mother from his son's black girlfriend.

Interracial couples are more common than ever. Love is increasingly blind to race and it's a beautiful thing to see. Unfortunately, there are people who still refuse to grow with time.
He writes:
I (39M) have a son (17 M) who recently got a girlfriend. His girlfriend is black and a very lovely, kind, and beautiful young lady. I have met her and invited her for dinner and family events plenty of times, and she’s a joy to be around. But recently my mother has been staying with us because she is recovering from surgery and she’s going on 70 years old so she can’t do much on her own.
Long story short, my mother is a classic racist and a raging narcissist, and she is not one to hold back from her opinions. I showed her a photo of my son and his girlfriend, and she went on a two-hour rant about bloodlines and kept saying they 'don’t look right' when I said she was coming to dinner, she said it doesn’t want the girl near her because she 'disturb her' so last minute I told her she could not come.