Man asks live-in girlfriend to 'find somewhere else' to practice singing, 'she's always auditioning.' AITA?

My (29M) girlfriend (26F) and I are living together. Her lease expired at the end of October, but I still have a few months left in mine, so before we can find a proper place for both of us, we agreed she’d move into my current apartment.

Here’s the thing: she’s a trained actress and singer who’s always auditioning for roles in musical theater, and my apartment is not big enough for her to practice her singing – and I’m talking about full on belting, it’s REALLY loud, like songs from "Wicked" – without distracting me completely or interfering when I’m on a call (I work from home).

I asked her if she could find somewhere else to practice, and said that when we look for our next place we’ll make sure it can accommodate both of our needs. She got mad, because I knew she had to practice her singing (it’s true, I did, but I didn’t think it would interfere so much until after she moved in), and said that if I’m the one uncomfortable, I’m the one who should find a co-working space somewhere. AITA here?