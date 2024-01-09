Man asks 'shocked' fiancée to sign a prenup, 'I grew up in a wealthy household.' AITA?

And she has to be questioning everything now. If you’re going to let them influence this, what else are you going to let them influence? Are you ever going to have her back in this relationship? That’s a huge for question for her now. And ultimately, it has her wondering if she can even trust you.

The other question is whether or not she can actually access your family money through you. If it’s in a trust for you, then it’s a trust. If you work for your family business, that would be no different than if you worked for a different business. How exactly do they think marrying you is automatically going to give her access to all the family money?