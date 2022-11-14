Man asks if he's wrong to forbid fiancée from bringing her own food to Thanksgiving.

Even if you discover that your future mother-in-law happens to be the worst cook you've ever encountered, choking down whatever abomination of a casserole is served to you is usually the standard holiday etiquette.
What do you do, though, if the person you plan to marry wants to bring a separate plate to Thanksgiving to heat up and eat alone in an effort to avoid eating your family's food?
So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an awkward situation involving his soon-to-be wife's Thanksgiving preferences, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
Me and my fiancee (both 20s) have been together for 3 years and had a long distance relationship. This is supposedly, her first thanksgiving with my family.
My mom invited us to attend thansgiving dinner and when I told my fiancee about the invitation she asked about what was prepared for dinner and I said the traditional dishes every home prepares and she made a face and said she'll accept the invitation and go BUT will bring her own cooked food with her.