Man asks if he's wrong to forbid fiancée from bringing her own food to Thanksgiving.

Spending the holidays with your partner's family for the first time can be a scary endeavor, especially if you're not sure if they know how to use their spice cabinet...

Even if you discover that your future mother-in-law happens to be the worst cook you've ever encountered, choking down whatever abomination of a casserole is served to you is usually the standard holiday etiquette.

What do you do, though, if the person you plan to marry wants to bring a separate plate to Thanksgiving to heat up and eat alone in an effort to avoid eating your family's food?

So, when a conflicted man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an awkward situation involving his soon-to-be wife's Thanksgiving preferences, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for going to my parents' house and leaving my fiancée at home after she said she wanted to bring her own food to Thanksgiving?

Me and my fiancee (both 20s) have been together for 3 years and had a long distance relationship. This is supposedly, her first thanksgiving with my family.