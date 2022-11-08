Someecards Logo
Man asks if he's wrong to refuse to increase unemployed wife's 'pocket money.'

Kimberly Dinaro
Nov 8, 2022 | 8:36 PM
Dividing up household chores and finances can be a daunting and awkward task for young couples, especially when there are vastly different work schedules and childcare responsibilities...

If you can lock down a system that seems to work for everyone, why rock the boat? So, when a conflicted husband and medical resident decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his law school student wife's financial situation, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not giving my wife who doesn't work more pocket money?

I (M27) can't help but feel like an as*hole about the situation and my wife (F23) has been calling me an a*shole the whole week. Meanwhile our close family are taking my side and friends are split. I for one don't see what I can do. For context, we live in Europe.

The issue is the following: My in-laws halved the amount of money they give my wife each month and she wants me to make up the difference out of pocket. For it to make sense I have to explain our finances.

