Man attacks wife's social media, 'I was really hurt when I saw these posts;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted husband decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As$hole' about his wife's social media use, judgmental strangers everywhere were ready to help deem a verdict.
I feel terrible about this, but I also sort of stand by what I said. My wife (34F) and I (32M) have been happily married for 8 years. We have two kids, 6 and 4. Until recently, we've been able to effectively divide our household chores and parenting duties equally.
About 6 months ago, my wife's tiktok and instagram algorithms started showing her content that's primarily been involving criticism of men, particularly in terms of their contributions to marriages, parenting, and chores.
I'm all for constructive discussions about gender roles and stuff like that, but the content I've seen from her account take it to an extreme, stereotyping all men as lazy, and neglectful.
In the past few weeks, my wife began posting her own content about our personal life, portraying me as a negligent and uncaring husband and father who doesn't pull his weight around the house.
I was really hurt when I saw these posts on our account, particularly because she has close friends, and family members on both sides who follow her account and are reaching out to me asking me if everything is okay in our marriage now that she's posting her own content, and not just reposting other videos she finds.
Not only was her content way inaccurate, but I feel uncomfortable opening up these elements of my personal life to all of our friends and family, let alone strangers who have found themselves engaging as well.
I attempted to discuss this with her. She shrugged it off, and accused me of being insensitive to the struggles with women, and not understanding her need for an outlet to vent.
I completely lost my patience in front of the kids. I told her she was being a f-king keyboard warrior more interested in getting clout from toxic women online than the reality of our life. I also told her she was being an ungrateful d#ckhead and spreading lies about me and our marriage.
As soon as I called her a d$ckhead and seeing her reaction to what I was saying, as well as hearing my daughter starting to cry, I regretted it.
She looked more sad than angry with what I was saying, and she just sort of shut down and hasn't spoken to me since, outside of very minimal conversations about breakfast or plans for the kids.
I feel like I have a right to be upset about what she's saying on social media, but I think I took it way too far. I really don't know how to approach the rest of the discussion we obviously need to have.
owlman17 said:
NTA. A lot of replies here are calling OP the AH for losing it in front of the kids without trying to understand the feelings behind the behavior.
From OPs post it looks like the wife is unwilling to have a discussion yet keeps posting on social media for everyone to see.
I have a few friends that subscribe to the idea of the manosphere and it looks like the female version is doing the rounds these days. Boggles me how people fail to see the perspective from the other gender.
Sensitive-Turnip-326 said:
NTA. Your wife has basically allowed herself to become red pilled. It’s just as dumb as when a guy does it.
MurphysLaw4200 said:
You definitely could've handled it better and not in front of the kids, but you're NTA. If my wife was trashing me on social media, and our friends and family were seeing it, I would be ABSOLUTELY FURIOUS.
I think I would leave for (at least) the night if I found that out because I couldn't stand to be near her. Ugh hope you get this worked out.
wallstreetbetsdebts said:
NTA. You can apologize for yelling when she apologizes for lying about your relationship on social media. Y'all need therapy.
Burgundyshirley7 said:
NTA. If my partner spread lies about me online, especially man-hating-culture lies, I would have told her to pack her bags and get the f out.
Ihateyou1975 said:
NTA. You were wronged and she didn’t care. She’s allowing others to think you are a deadbeat. I would have lashed out as well.